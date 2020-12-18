What channel is Tottenham v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester travel to Tottenham on Sunday with both sides seeking to recover from midweek defeats and kick on in their chase of league leaders Liverpool.

Spurs lost to the Reds on Wednesday but will be hoping to bounce back here and claim what would be just a third win in their last six Premier League fixtures.

Jose Mourinho will hope to bring some Christmas cheer to north London with three points – even though fans will not be able to attend the game.

Leicester, however, could cause the Portuguese boss bother. Brendan Rodgers’ men may have slipped off the title pace in recent weeks but they can leapfrog Spurs with a victory here.

And with Jamie Vardy and James Maddison desperate to get back to scoring ways following their shut-out at Everton in midweek, this game could well produce goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Leicester on TV?

Tottenham v Leicester will take place on Sunday 20th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Leicester will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v Leicester team news

Tottenham: Gareth Bale missed Spurs’ outing to Anfield on Wednesday but could pass a fitness test to feature here.

Mourinho also has Japhet Tanganga and Erik Lamela out injured, while Dele Alli could earn a start after coming off the bench last time out. Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane should provide the firepower up front, as usual.

Leicester: Jonny Evans is back from suspension for this clash, with Rodgers potentially moving back to three in defence.

Timothy Castagne is rated 50/50 for Sunday – but Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Danny Amartey are all ruled out.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Leicester

Spurs have produced some cagey performances in recent weeks and Sunday sees them come up against one of the most expansive teams in the league.

How Mourinho will set up remains to be seen, but this could be a case of both sides waiting to hit on the counter.

With the likes of Vardy, Kane, Son and Maddison featuring, we’re sure to witness goals in the capital. And both managers would probably take a draw into Christmas.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Leicester

