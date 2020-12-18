What channel is Southampton v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to go into Christmas with a little more festive cheer than they’ve had of late – but face a tricky Southampton side on Saturday afternoon.

City have drawn their last two domestic games and languish outside the European spots after 12 Premier League fixtures this season – one fewer than most.

Pep Guardiola’s men have laboured for goals in recent weeks, having netted just three times in the top flight in their last three outings.

Meanwhile, the Saints head into the fixture third and are unbeaten in their last three games, which includes the 3-0 stuffing of Sheffield United the last time they played at St Mary’s.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping to round off what has been a stellar few months on the south coast with at least a point from this encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Man City on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Man City on TV?

Southampton v Man City will take place on Saturday 19th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Man City will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

How to live stream Southampton v Man City online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Southampton v Man City team news

Southampton: Danny Ings made his first start since early November in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal and will likely get the nod up front with Che Adams here.

Theo Walcott should also remain in the XI, while Moussa Djenepo is expected to remain on the bench, alongside the recently-returned Mohammed Salisu and Nathan Redmond.

Man City: Eric Garcia will remain out until the New Year, while Oleksandr Zinchenko misses this game.

Bar the pair, Guardiola has a fit squad to choose from. And he could well mix things up, with Sergio Aguero and Riyad Matrix possibly coming into the XI.

Our prediction: Southampton v Man City

City have stuttered in recent weeks and Saturday sees them travel to one of the most in-form teams in the league. Southampton will certainly expect to give this game a real go and a point looks likely here.

With Ings now back alongside Adams, Saints have a dangerous strike duo that will likely scare City’s back line.

At the other end, Guardiola’s men have squandered plenty of chances in recent games – and while they could win it through the brilliance of one man like Raheem Sterling or Kevin De Bruyne, the malaise around the squad suggests the points will be shared here.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-1 Man City

