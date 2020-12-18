What channel is Newcastle v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will hope his side can bounce back from a heavy midweek defeat to Leeds United when the Magpies welcome Fulham to St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Toon squad has endured a Covid-19 crisis in recent weeks but will head into this fixture eyeing at least a point to take them into Christmas.

Recent victories over West Brom and Crystal Palace have seen Newcastle keep well away from the drop zone after 12 Premier League fixtures played so far.

Yet Fulham will be hoping to capitalise on a heartening recent run of form to snatch something from Tyneside this weekend.

Scott Parker’s men have lost just one of their last four games, which includes draws with Liverpool and Brighton, plus a victory over Leicester.

When is Newcastle v Fulham on TV?

Newcastle v Fulham will take place on Saturday 19th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Fulham will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Fulham online

Newcastle v Fulham team news

Newcastle: The club has kept details of which players were affected by the recent Covid-19 outbreak away from the public, but Newcastle are certainly getting back to something resembling full strength.

Martin Dubravka may be fit enough to make the bench here, but Paul Dummett, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles will miss the game. Bruce may decide to bring Jonjo Shelvey back into his midfield, while Dwight Gayle could get the nod up front.

Fulham: Kenny Tete is rated 50/50 to feature here, while Terence Kongolo remains injured.

Boss Parker has no new injury concerns and once again the focus could be on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has remained on the bench in place of Ivan Cavaleiro in recent games.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Fulham

Newcastle looked jaded against Leeds last time out but should have far more control of the ball here. And with their physical advantage, it could be a rough afternoon for Fulham.

The Cottagers will hope to snatch a point and add to their recent spell of good form. In Cavaleiro and Ademola Lookman, they certainly have the forward ability to cause the Toon problems.

But with Shelvey likely to return, Newcastle should dictate command in midfield. Bruce will want his men to put in a steady performance and a draw is unlikely to disappoint either side.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham

