What channel is Everton v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton will look to compound the misery that hangs over this Arsenal squad when the Gunners arrive at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton have gone three Premier League fixtures without defeat, which includes the 2-0 reversal of top-four hopefuls Leicester last time out.

Contrast that with Arsenal, who sit in the final third of the Premier League table and are without a win in six games.

Mikel Arteta’s men rescued a point from their clash with Southampton on Wednesday – a match that saw Gabriel become their third player in five games to be red carded.

Everton are likely to see this game as an opportunity for three points – but can the Gunners spring a surprise on Merseyside?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Everton v Arsenal on TV?

Everton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 19th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Everton v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Everton v Arsenal online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Everton v Arsenal team news

Everton: Seamus Coleman may feature for the first time in a month, although boss Ancelotti isn’t keen on pushing the veteran to return too soon from injury.

James Rodriguez is rated 50/50 for the clash, while Allan will likely be assessed before kick off. Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are all out.

Arsenal: Gabriel joins Granit Xhaka on the suspension list but Hector Bellerin returns from a one-game absence. Rob Holding could move into the centre of defence to cover for Gabriel, although David Luiz may be fit to start.

Eddie Nketiah started last time out and could keep Alexandre Lacazette out of the XI once again, while Willian will hope to come back into the side.

Our prediction: Everton v Arsenal

Arsenal on paper look a strong side but their form is woeful and Arteta has bemoaned their lack of goals of late.

Eventually this Gunners side should click – but that’s unlikely to begin this weekend.

Everton, with their physical prowess and enviable firepower, should have enough here to see off Arsenal. Don’t be surprised if Richarlison once again makes the different.

Our prediction: Everton 2-0 Arsenal

