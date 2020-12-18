What channel is Crystal Palace v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool can head into Christmas as Premier League leaders so long as they draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday but boss Jurgen Klopp will be eyeing a victory.

Advertisement

The Reds beat Tottenham 2-1 in midweek to move three points clear at the top of the table after 13 Premier League fixtures.

Klopp’s squad has endured plenty of injuries in recent weeks but the German will be banking on his forward line to outscore Palace at Selhurst Park.

And Saturday’s game could well be a high-scoring affair with the Eagles themselves unbeaten in their last three outings.

Roy Hodgson’s side lost 2-1 when these teams last met in south London back in November 2019 and will hope to snare a point from the visit of the Reds this time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Liverpool on TV?

Crystal Palace v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 19th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool team news

Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke misses this game against his former club due to suspension, while Mamadou Sakho is unlikely to feature either.

Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessey, Martin Kelly and Nathan Ferguson are all injured. Michy Batshuayi could start alongside Wilfried Zaha up front in the absence of Benteke.

Liverpool: Joel Matip missed the win over Tottenham on Wednesday but could be fit to feature here. The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri and Konstantinos Tsimikas are all still absent.

James Milner is also a fitness doubt, with Klopp potentially starting Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield once again.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Liverpool peppered Tottenham’s goal on Wednesday night before finally grabbing a late winner – but their task on Saturday should be more straightforward.

Yes, Palace will likely sit back and look to hit on the break through the likes of Zaha. But the Eagles don’t have Spurs’ defensive resolve and they should eventually crack.

The big worry for Liverpool is fatigue, yet the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino could well have this game wrapped up by the hour mark. Liverpool should win and stay top of Christmas day.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.