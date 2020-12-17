What channel is Aston Villa v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa need to make the most of their fixtures across the Christmas period starting with a game against Burnley in the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Villa appear to be an all-or-nothing side so far having won six and lost four of their opening 10 Premier League fixtures.

They have a relatively favourable run of fixtures against bottom-half sides going into the festive spell and boss Dean Smith will hope his squad can capitalise before a tough set of 2021 encounters.

Saying that, Burnley are no slouches, and proved as much with a determined 1-0 win over beleaguered Arsenal on Sunday.

Sean Dyche’s men haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since September but they remain a tough nut to crack.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Burnley on TV?

Aston Villa v Burnley will take place on Thursday 17th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Burnley will kick off at 6pm.

There’s a full round of Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Tottenham.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Burnley online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Aston Villa v Burnley team news

Aston Villa: The list of absentees has grown for Villa. Douglas Luiz and impressive full-back Matty Cash are both suspended for this one.

Ross Barkley, Keinan Davis and Trezeguet remain sidelined alongside long-term absentees Wesley, Tom Heaton and Bjorn Engels, meaning Smith has plenty of tinkering to do.

Burnley: Jack Cork remains the only long-term issue, but Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Johann Gudmundsson remain doubtful to feature.

Former Villa aces Ashley Westwood and Matt Lowton are expected to start against their old club.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Burnley

Burnley may be one of the most predictable teams in the Premier League. You know how they’re going to line up, you know how they’re going to set up, you know they’re going to endure a painful start to the season then gradually rise through the table to secure a cosy finish.

Dyche has mastered the tough art of keeping Burnley afloat, but simply doesn’t have the resources to drastically improve his team.

And that makes them perennial targets for the likes of Villa to come along and flex the quality in their squad. Jack Grealish is the obvious one to watch, but John McGinn and Ollie Watkins have come together to form a potent XI with goals throughout the side.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Burnley

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.