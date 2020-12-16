What channel is Liverpool v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s the big one. Liverpool host Tottenham in the biggest of the Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this week at Anfield.

Defending top flight champions Liverpool face the most likely contenders to dethrone them in a game that could shape the title race for the remainder of 2020 at least.

This is one of the most eye-catching Premier League fixtures of the campaign so far as the injury-ridden Reds go up against Jose Mourinho’s tough-to-beat menaces, though neither enjoyed a good result at the weekend.

Liverpool were held by Fulham, though Mohamed Salah’s penalty rescued a point for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Prior to the Reds’ game, Tottenham appeared to have sealed all three points against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, but Jeffrey Schlupp’s strike and some rapid-reflex goalkeeping from Vicente Guaita held them to a draw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Tottenham on TV?

Liverpool v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 16th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

There’s a full round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video taking place this week including Sheffield Utd v Man Utd.

How to live stream Liverpool v Tottenham online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Liverpool v Tottenham team news

Liverpool: The problems continue to mount for Klopp and the gang as Joel Matip picked up a knock at the weekend and remains uncertain to start here.

A centre-back partnership of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson is a very real possibility, while Diogo Jota’s injury means there will be no rest for Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino this time around.

Tottenham: Erik Lamela is the only absentee for Spurs, while Gareth Bale was ill at the weekend and should return to the squad for this big encounter.

Jose Mourinho has been known to change his formation and style depending on opponents, so don’t be surprised to see him pull out a trick or two with his XI.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Tottenham

Mourinho will turn this into a cagey affair, he will look to suffocate Liverpool’s front three with Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier in excellent form at the back.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been an inspired presence in the Spurs midfield and will seek to dominate against the likes of Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino if they are given the nod to start with Henderson at the back.

If Spurs do enough to control the midfield and starve Liverpool’s attacking aces of service, they have enough attacking firepower in their own locker to hit the Reds on the break and secure a priceless win.

Our prediction: Liverpool 0-1 Tottenham

