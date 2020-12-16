What channel is Leicester v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester and Everton go head-to-head in one of 10 Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this week with both teams on the hunt for European places this term.

The Foxes are up in third following a cut-throat display against Brighton on Sunday evening, and they will be determined to keep applying pressure on Tottenham and Liverpool marginally ahead of them.

An onslaught of Premier League fixtures coming up offers a chance for both sides to advance their causes, but who will seize the initiative?

James Maddison became the latest English attacking talent to find the net at the weekend – twice – and will hope to inspire Leicester to another solid victory.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin turned provider at the weekend as he was fouled to hand Gylfi Sigurdsson the chance to score the winner for Everton against Chelsea from the spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Everton on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Everton on TV?

Leicester v Everton will take place on Wednesday 16th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Everton will kick off at 6pm.

There’s a full round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video taking place this week including Liverpool v Tottenham.

How to live stream Leicester v Everton online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Leicester v Everton team news

Leicester: The Foxes have no fresh injury concerns on top of the four players already out.

Caglar Soyuncu and Timothy Castagne are the closest to making comebacks, but Wesley Fofana and James Justin have performed well in their absence and won’t be ousted lightly.

Everton: James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman are doubts, but similarly to Leicester’s situation, Carlo Ancelotti won’t be too worried about their fitness following a good performance at the weekend.

Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson will hope to be included in the XI following good performances at the weekend.

Our prediction: Leicester v Everton

James Maddison’s return to the goal trail will be a welcome development for Brendan Rodgers going into the festive period.

Jamie Vardy has been in terrific form, but there’s always a danger Leicester could rely too heavily on his presence. Maddison’s strikes alleviate that threat.

Everton continue to go along in solid, if unspectacular, fashion and that will suit them down to the ground, for now at least. Expect a cagey clash between two teams heading in the right direction.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-1 Everton

