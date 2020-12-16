What live football is on TV tonight?

It’s a crucial time for Premier League teams across the land with Christmas set to make, break or shape hopes and ambitions ahead of 2021, and Amazon Prime Video have got the ball rolling on the Premier League fixtures pile-up.

Advertisement

Liverpool v Tottenham is the star attraction this evening as a ragged Reds’ defence prepares to steel itself against the might of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min for Spurs.

If Jurgen Klopp v Jose Mourinho isn’t enough to whet your whistle (it really, really should be) then don’t fret, with five more Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this evening alone.

Listen to our Football Times podcast

Mikel Arteta is under enormous pressure at Arsenal but life won’t get much easier against a Southampton side who are unbelievably edging closer and closer to the title race.

Elsewhere, Leicester host Everton in a battle between sides gunning for European places and Leeds take on Newcastle in a ‘classic’ Premier League encounter at Elland Road.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Wednesday 16th December

Selected key matches.

Arsenal v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Leicester v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime Video

Fulham v Brighton (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Liverpool v Tottenham (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

West Ham v Crystal Palace (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.