What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
It’s a crucial time for Premier League teams across the land with Christmas set to make, break or shape hopes and ambitions ahead of 2021, and Amazon Prime Video have got the ball rolling on the Premier League fixtures pile-up.
Liverpool v Tottenham is the star attraction this evening as a ragged Reds’ defence prepares to steel itself against the might of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min for Spurs.
If Jurgen Klopp v Jose Mourinho isn’t enough to whet your whistle (it really, really should be) then don’t fret, with five more Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this evening alone.
Mikel Arteta is under enormous pressure at Arsenal but life won’t get much easier against a Southampton side who are unbelievably edging closer and closer to the title race.
Elsewhere, Leicester host Everton in a battle between sides gunning for European places and Leeds take on Newcastle in a ‘classic’ Premier League encounter at Elland Road.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Wednesday 16th December
Selected key matches.
Arsenal v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime Video
Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) Amazon Prime Video
Leicester v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime Video
Fulham v Brighton (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Liverpool v Tottenham (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
West Ham v Crystal Palace (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
