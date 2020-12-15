What channel is West Ham v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham could go as high as fourth in the top flight table following their showdown with Crystal Palace in one of 10 Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hammers went into this season deflated and fearing the worst following off-field struggles and discontent between the fans and board after only narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

David Moyes has performed admirably during West Ham’s tricky opening set of Premier League fixtures, and will now hope to rack up points against teams they were expected to be battling this season.

Crystal Palace proved their mettle with a gutsy display to draw against Tottenham on Sunday, but Roy Hodgson knows his men need consistency and victories to ease worries of another relegation slog.

So far in 2020/21, the Eagles are sitting pretty, but you sense that danger is never far away for them. Wilfried Zaha will hope his strong run of individual form can inspire the team around him during an important festive period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Crystal Palace on TV?

West Ham v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 16th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

There’s a full round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video taking place this week including Liverpool v Tottenham.

How to live stream West Ham v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

West Ham v Crystal Palace team news

West Ham: Arthur Masuaku and Michail Antonio are the only worries for West Ham, with neither fit to play here.

However, Moyes won’t be too concerned as his current favoured XI has been tearing it up in the Premier League for the most part this season.

Crystal Palace: Regular long-term absentees Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson remain in the physio room, but Palace have no further worries.

Eberechi Eze came off during the Spurs game as the Eagles seek to manage his game time and keep him fresh to extract as many appearances as possible from him over Christmas.

Our prediction: West Ham v Crystal Palace

West Ham have performed brilliantly against teams below them in the table, and that is the No.1 method for keeping the others under their feet.

Fulham, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Leeds have all fallen under the Hammers in recent weeks, and while Crystal Palace represent a more stern test for Moyes’ attackers with their compact style, the likes of Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen should be able to find a way through.

Palace will be keen to build on their draw with Spurs, but their reluctance to sacrifice defensive stability for attacking threat may prove a stumbling block against teams they should be trying to beat.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Crystal Palace

