What channel is Fulham v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham will hope to build on recent shoots of optimism as they host Brighton in one of the Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this week.

Scott Parker’s men dug deep to produce a big performance – and secure a draw – against reigning champions Liverpool at the weekend.

That’s on top of a shock victory over Leicester in November, and Parker will be determined for Fulham to pick up points against likely relegation rivals in their upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Brighton have performed well in flashes throughout the season so far, but good displays don’t always convert into points for the Seagulls.

Graham Potter’s men have been streaky so far and will see this as a big opportunity to land a win to ramp up the pressure on those below – and Arsenal above.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Brighton on TV?

Fulham v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 16th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Brighton will kick off at 8pm.

There’s a full round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video taking place this week including Liverpool v Tottenham.

How to live stream Fulham v Brighton online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Fulham v Brighton team news

Fulham: Kenny Tete is closing on a return to fitness though Terence Kongolo remains absent.

Last season’s top scorer Alexandar Mitrovic will be determined to force his way back into Parker’s starting XI after falling out of favour, and he is likely to be given another chance to shine soon as the games pile up.

Brighton: Adam Lallana and Florin Andone remain sidelined, while Tariq Lamptey has picked up another knock that could rule him out of this one.

The rapid right-back has endured several minor injury niggles, so too has striker Danny Welbeck throughout his career, and neither will be risked if they aren’t 100 per fit and ready to go. Welbeck has played a lot of football recently and could be rested as a precaution to manage his game time efficiently.

Our prediction: Fulham v Brighton

This could be a low-key cracker. The masses will flood to watch Liverpool v Tottenham, but loyal fans of these two sides could be in for an open, entertaining encounter at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are showing real signs of unity and improvement, while Brighton are capable of playing neat, attacking football.

Both sides will smell blood, but the hosts may edge it on quality if the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Bobby Decordova-Reid turn up with a fire in the belly.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-1 Brighton

