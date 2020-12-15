What channel is Arsenal v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal face a make-or-break Christmas period that could define Mikel Arteta’s reign at the Emirates, starting with a week of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

The Gunners take on Southampton in what could be one of the toughest Premier League fixtures at this stage of the season with the Saints marching on up the table at the weekend.

Arteta’s men fell to a dismal 1-0 defeat at home to struggling Burnley and currently occupy 15th spot in the table, a world away from where fans expect them to be.

On the other hand, Southampton have clambered up to the giddy heights of fourth following an impressive 3-0 battering of Sheffield United at the weekend.

Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men sit two points adrift of league leaders Tottenham going into the festive period and will hope to keep the form flowing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Southampton on TV?

Arsenal v Southampton will take place on Wednesday 16th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Southampton will kick off at 6pm.

There’s a full round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video taking place this week including Liverpool v Tottenham.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to live stream Arsenal v Southampton online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Arsenal v Southampton team news

Arsenal: Granit Xhaka is the chief absentee after picking up a three-match ban for an inexcusable red card at the weekend.

Hector Bellerin is also banned after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign, though Nicolas Pepe is back from his suspension. Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny are expected to start in midfield given the continued absence of Thomas Partey.

Southampton: In 2020/21, this next sentence is a rare one indeed. Southampton have no injury concerns, no fitness worries and a full squad available for selection.

Luxuries like that will go a long way towards the Saints achieving their goals this term. Danny Ings’ return is particularly important for them.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Southampton

It’s The Cedric Soares derby! Well, it really isn’t, but we need to find some inviting aspect for Arsenal fans to tune in for.

Their outrage is justified, their season has rocked from shambles to shambles, and the worst part of the Burnley mess was that it was almost to be expected.

In Southampton, Arsenal are up against a cohesive, organised, well-drilled, attacking, confident crop of rising stars and hungry talents, everything the Gunners are not.

Southampton will win, and nobody will be shocked.

Our prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Southampton

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.