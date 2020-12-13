What channel is Southampton v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will hope to finally end a run of 11 Premier League fixtures without a win when his side rock up at Southampton on Sunday.

The Blades are yet to win this season and in fact last claimed victory when stunning Chelsea 3-0 in July during the back-end of last season.

Since then they have managed just six Premier League goals and have lost to Sunday’s opponents Saints 3-1 in this same fixture.

Meanwhile, Southampton are cruising in the European spots this term after a stellar start to the campaign.

The St Mary’s side beat neighbours Brighton 2-1 last time out and have scored in each of their last 10 outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Sheffield United on TV?

Southampton v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 13th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Sheffield United will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Man City, which kicks off this Saturday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Southampton v Sheffield United team news

Southampton: Danny Ings returned to the Saints side last time out and scored off the bench in the 2-1 win over Brighton, so could move into the first XI here.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may therefore drop Theo Walcott to the bench or change the system to accommodate both men.

Sheffield United: Wilder will hope to have Enda Stevens fit from a knee injury this weekend, but Jack O’Connell remains absent with a long-standing set-back.

Lys Mousset may finally come back into the side after featuring just once all season. There is hope Ethan Ampadu will pass a late fitness test.

Our prediction: Southampton v Sheffield United

Southampton are in top form right now and the addition of Ings back into the squad only aids their attacking prowess.

And it’s hard to see how Sheffield United keep Saints at bay over 90 minutes.

While the Blades have generally kept things tight in games this season, their lack of offensive threat has cost them. Southampton should be in control at half time with very little concern at the back.

Our prediction: Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United

