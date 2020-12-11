What channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are well and truly in the Premier League title battle and head to Selhurst Park on Sunday seeking to keep up the pace alongside Chelsea and Liverpool.

Spurs beat Arsenal 2-0 last weekend and are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League fixtures heading into this London derby.

Jose Mourinho’s men have so far successfully balanced competing for the title while playing Thursday night matches in the Europa League.

Yet Palace could prove to be tricky opposition here, with the Eagles having stuck five past West Brom last time out.

Roy Hodgson’s men will hope to catch Spurs on an off day and bank on Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke to once again delver in front of goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on TV?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 13th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Man City, which kicks off this Saturday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Tottenham online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham team news

Crystal Palace: Hodgson has four men ruled out of Sunday’s game, with Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson all injured.

Benteke and Zaha should start up top again, although Michy Batshuayi will be pushing for a role up front too.

Tottenham: Erik Lamela is the big absentee for Mourinho here, with Serge Aurier hoping to be back fit for Sunday’s game.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min should pick up their forward partnership once again, with Gareth Bale potentially staying on the bench – as was the case against Arsenal last weekend.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Palace have a dangerous strike force when both Zaha and Benteke are firing, but Spurs have proved defensively sound against similar threats already this season.

And the way Mourinho has his team defending right now, it’s hard to see how Palace pose a continual threat over 90 minutes – even if they do nick a goal.

With Kane and Son scoring for fun, Spurs should see out a win here. Steven Bergwijn could again impress on the right flank.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham

