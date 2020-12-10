What channel is Man Utd v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their disastrous exit from the Champions League in midweek when they welcome rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men may have struggled on the continent but they are on a four-game winning streak domestically.

Victory for United could see them move into the top four by the end of the weekend despite the Red Devils having played fewer Premier League fixtures than those around them.

But City themselves are looking to leapfrog Saturday’s hosts and rekindle their title challenge after finding good form in recent weeks.

Pep Guardiola’s men patiently bypassed Fulham last weekend but will be aware of the 2-0 defeat inflicted upon them the last time they ventured into the red half of Manchester.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Man City on TV?

Man Utd v Man City will take place on Saturday 12th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Chelsea, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v Man City team news

Man Utd: Edinson Cavani missed United’s defeat to Leipzig in midweek with a muscular problem, but is tipped to return for the weekend. Anthony Martial could also return to the XI.

Phil Jones remains out, while Solskjaer will have to decide whether or not to start Paul Pogba in the heart of midfield.

Man City: Eric Garcia is rated doubtful for this game, while Ilkay Gundogan has an ankle issue and so is 50/50 to be included.

Sergio Aguero scored off the bench in the 3-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday night and could start here, while Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne offer the boss plenty of options.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Man City

United have blown hot and cold all season but there’s no denying their domestic form right now is peaking. Wins against Everton, West Brom, Southampton and West Ham have seen the Red Devils surge up the table – largely thanks to the driving force of Bruno Fernandes in the heart of the action.

But can United face up to a City side that is only now starting to move through the gears? City have kept five clean sheets on the bounce in all competitions and the full return of Aguero is a major boost for the manager.

It’s hard to see how this United midfield copes with a near-full strength City side in full flight. Yes, the hosts should get on the scoresheet here but it will likely be the blue half of Manchester that is celebrating come Saturday evening.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Man City

