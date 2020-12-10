What channel is Leicester v AEK Athens on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester welcomes Group G wooden-spooners AEK Athens to English shores in the final round of group stage Europa League fixtures.

Level on points with Braga at the summit of the group, the Foxes will be looking to finish the round-robin stage with a win to ensure they claim first place.

With Athens struggling to make any sort of dent in the group so far, Brendan Rodgers and co. will be confident of bouncing back from a disappointing loss to Zorya Luhansk last week.

After a last-gasp win at Southampton saw Leicester claim a vital three points in the Premier League, the visit of AEK could give Rodgers the opportunity to experiment with some different combinations ahead of the busy festive season.

The visitors will just be looking to salvage some pride after a difficult European campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v AEK Athens on TV and online.

When is Leicester v AEK Athens on TV?

Leicester v AEK Athens will take place on Thursday 10th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v AEK Athens will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Antwerp.

What TV channel is Leicester v AEK Athens on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1HD from 7.30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Leicester v AEK Athens online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v AEK Athens team news

Leicester: Rodgers’ team look to have pulled up well from their clash with Southampton.

With a fit and firing squad to call upon, Rodgers will probably look to rotate.

AEK Athens: The visitors can also report a clean bill of health as they travel to Leicester.

Top scorer Karim Ansarifard will be hoping to cause the Leicester backline a few issues.

Our prediction: Leicester v AEK Athens

Finishing top of the group will be a more than adequate reward for what has been a fine campaign for the Foxes so far.

With that in mind, Rodgers will pick a strong side – but not full strength – as he keeps an eye on the Christmas schedule ahead.

After a tight affair in the reverse fixture, the hosts will look to take advantage of home comforts and make this one a little more straightforward.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens

