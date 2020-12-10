What channel is Everton v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton’s hopes of snaring a top-four spot in the Premier League have hit the buffers in recent weeks following a severe dip in form.

Carlo Ancelotti’s task of hauling the Toffees into the European places won’t get any easier on Saturday when his side rock up against the Italian’s former club Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s Blues have hit a purple patch in recent weeks and beat Leeds 3-1 last week to remain two points off leaders Tottenham and Liverpool after 11 Premier League fixtures.

Victory for Chelsea here would see them overtake their title rivals – at least for a day.

And Saturday’s tie could well see plenty of goals at Goodison Park with the visitors primed to plunder a leaky home defence.

When is Everton v Chelsea on TV?

Everton v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 12th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Man City, which kicks off this Saturday.

What TV channel is Everton v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Everton v Chelsea online

Everton v Chelsea team news

Everton: Substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen may be passed fit to feature here, while Seamus Coleman will not be rushed back from a thigh injury.

Fabian Delph and Lucas Digne are both sidelined and Saturday’s game comes a week too soon for Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Chelsea: Lampard rested 10 players for Chelsea’s midweek Champions League draw with Krasnodar and he is likely to start with a similar XI to that which beat Leeds.

Hakim Ziyech misses the game with a thigh injury, as will Callum Hudson-Odoi. It should mean Olivier Giroud starts up front, with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz off the big man.

Our prediction: Everton v Chelsea

Chelsea are in top form on the domestic front right now and have been able to rest key players during their Champions League campaign, so should be fresh here.

Don’t be surprised if in-form Olivier Giroud and centre-back pairing Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma terrorise the Toffees defence at the set piece.

Everton have the attacking capacity to cause Chelsea problems but without the influential Digne it’s hard to see how they keep their hosts at bay.

Our prediction: Everton 1-3 Chelsea

