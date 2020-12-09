What channel is Wolves v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa will hope to end a run of just one win in five games when they arrive at Molineux to face Wolves in Saturday’s early kick off.

Villa’s clash with Newcastle last week was postponed due to coronavirus but Dean Smith’s side still sit 12th in the table, despite having played two fewer Premier League fixtures than most of their rivals.

The visitors can leapfrog Wolves with a win here and push towards the European places – but Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are also looking to kick on.

Wolves may have been outplayed in their 4-0 loss to Liverpool last week but their brand of steady, contained football has served them well so far this season.

And having beaten Villa in both of their league meetings last season, Saturday’s hosts will head into the derby no doubt seeking three more points too, meaning this game could go either way.

When is Wolves v Aston Villa on TV?

Wolves v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 12th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Aston Villa will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Manchester City, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Wolves v Aston Villa online

Wolves v Aston Villa team news

Wolves: Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital following a fractured skull but won’t feature for some time. Jonny is also sidelined with a knee problem but there are otherwise no new injury concerns for the manager.

Daniel Podence should again start up top, but Nuno may decide to shift from the 4-3-3 formation that lost so heavily to Liverpool last time out.

Aston Villa: Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause and Keinan Davis are all rated 50/50 for this clash. Trezeguet should also be fit after a collision in Monday’s 2-1 loss to West Ham.

Ross Barkley will miss the clash due to a thigh injury, while Wesley remains out.

Our prediction: Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday sees two teams that have already hit top form and suffered big defeats this season come together at Molineux – and this clash really could go either way.

Both managers will hope to exploit weaknesses in the others’ arsenal and seek to control the midfield battle early on.

We could well see plenty of scrappy challenges here but also a lot of goalmouth action. Villa love to bomb forward with Jack Grealish in command, while Wolves will be ready to pounce at any moment.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-2 Aston Villa

