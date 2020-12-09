What channel is Newcastle v West Brom on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle will pick up their Premier League campaign on Saturday at home to West Brom after their previous tie with Aston Villa was called off due to COVID-19.

Toon boss Steve Bruce has his players back in training after an outbreak of the disease impacted the squad earlier this month.

A win for Newcastle could see them rise into the top half of the table, while they have also now played fewer Premier League fixtures than those around them.

West Brom, meanwhile, will be hoping to cause a shock on Tyneside and recover from their 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Yet the Baggies have scored just eight goals all season and have the worst defensive record in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v West Brom on TV?

Newcastle v West Brom will take place on Saturday 12th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v West Brom will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Manchester City, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v West Brom online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Newcastle v West Brom team news

Newcastle: A raft of Toon players are due to face fitness tests ahead of Saturday’s game, including Ryan Fraser, Andy Carroll, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin and Dwight Gayle. Martin Dubravka is unlikely to be fit to feature.

Isaac Hayden requires a negative COVID-19 test before being available for selection and Paul Dummett remains out with a thigh issue.

West Brom: Matheus Pereira is suspended for the Baggies after being sent off in the defeat to Crystal Palace. Jake Livermore has tested negative for COVID-19 but may not be deemed fit enough to feature – and the same goes for Sam Field.

Hal Robson-Kanu isn’t due back from wrist surgery for another week and Conor Townsend is out until the New Year.

Our prediction: Newcastle v West Brom

Newcastle’s week off could act as a blessing ahead of the congestive festive fixture list – and Bruce will hope his men pick up from where they left off after beating Palace 2-0 at the end of November.

The Baggies, meanwhile, are struggling for goals and Pereira’s absence through suspension only makes their task harder.

Newcastle should edge this game even if they are not at their best. Joelinton is finally up and running for the season with a goal last time out and the Brazilian could make a big difference here too.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-0 West Brom

