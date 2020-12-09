What channel is Leeds v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United will look to end a run of just one win in five games when they host in-form West Ham at Elland Road on Friday evening.

Leeds were undone 3-1 by Chelsea last weekend and have claimed just four wins from their opening 11 Premier League fixtures since promotion over the summer.

And Marcelo Bielsa’s men will entertain a West Ham side that is enjoying a renaissance under David Moyes this term.

The Hammers lost to Manchester United last time out but a run of three wins on the bounce before that has catapulted them into the top half of the table.

And with both sides not shy on goals this season, it could be an end-to-end encounter in West Yorkshire for TV viewers to enjoy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Leeds v West Ham on TV?

Leeds v West Ham will take place on Friday 11th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Manchester City, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Leeds v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leeds v West Ham team news

Leeds: Centre-back Robin Koch misses the game after undergoing knee surgery, so Diego Llorente could make his first start for Leeds.

Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton may not be risked, while Adam Forshaw and Gaetano Berardi remain sidelined. Bielsa may decide to bring Helder Costa or Rodrigo into his XI.

West Ham: Andriy Yarmolenko could return after overcoming a bout of COVID-19, while Ryan Fredericks is rated 50/50 for this clash.

Michail Antonio is out with a hamstring issue, with Sebastien Haller potentially starting up front again, as he did against Manchester United last time out.

Our prediction: Leeds v West Ham

Leeds’ set-piece frailties were exposed in the loss to Chelsea last week and Bielsa’s midfield was caught out by an intense Blues press.

And Moyes may instruct his physical West Ham side to apply the same pressure on the opposition here. Watch out for how Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek match up against Leeds’ Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas.

Both sides will create chances and don’t be surprised to witness goals at either end by half time. Whether West Ham can match Leeds’ intensity over 90 minutes could decide how the points are shared.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-2 West Ham

