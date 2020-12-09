What channel is FC Midtjylland v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool travel to Denmark this week to take on FC Midtjylland in the final round of group stage Champions League fixtures.

Advertisement

The Merseysiders, who already have top spot in Group D sewn up, could field a vastly different side to that which we have seen in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to capitalise on the opportunity to give some of his weary stars a well-earned rest with the helter-skelter festive period lurking on the horizon.

Watch FC Midtjylland v Liverpool with a BT Sport monthly pass

For some of Liverpool’s fringe players, the trip to Denmark could be the perfect opportunity to remind the bespectacled German of what they are capable of.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be desperate to salvage some pride after securing just the paltry point from their five games so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mitjylland v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is FC Midtjylland v Liverpool on TV?

FC Midtjylland v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 9th December 2020.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

FC Midtjylland v Liverpool will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v Marseille.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is FC Midtjylland v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2HD from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream FC Midtjylland v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

FC Midtjylland v Liverpool team news

FC Midtjylland: Jens Cajuste will miss out after he recently tested positive for COVID-19, while Kristian Riis and Oliver Olsen are also sidelined due to injury.

Erik Sviatchenko, who missed the 1-1 draw with Atalanta through suspension, is set to come back into the starting 11.

Liverpool: Klopp is set to rotate heavily, with the likes of Naby Keita, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino in line to start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may also be given the opportunity to get some more minutes in his legs after he returned to action against Wolves over the weekend.

Our prediction: FC Midtjylland v Liverpool

The depth of Liverpool’s squad has been well and truly tested so far this season and the fringe players will likely be granted another opportunity to shine in Denmark.

After a resounding 4-0 win at the weekend, Klopp will be mindful of maintaining their good momentum but, with nothing riding on the clash, will not be too bothered by the end result.

Even so, Liverpool’s youngsters are showing themselves to be more than capable and could put on a show to be proud of.

Our prediction: FC Midtjylland 0-2 Liverpool

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.