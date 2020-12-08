What channel is Lech Poznan v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

What a season it has been for Rangers so far.

Steven Gerrard’s side travel to Lech Poznan in the final round of group stage Europa League fixtures riding on the crest of a wave.

The Scots sit comfortably atop the standings in the Scottish Premiership and are in pole position to secure top spot in Group D of the Europa League.

After the reverse fixture proved to be a tight run thing, Rangers will have to be at their best to claim all three points in Poland.

Poznan will be looking to take full advantage of home comforts to ensure they avoid the Group D wooden spoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lech Poznan v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Lech Poznan v Rangers on TV?

Lech Poznan v Rangers will take place on Thursday 10th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Lech Poznan v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Antwerp.

What TV channel is Lech Poznan v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Lech Poznan v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Lech Poznan v Rangers team news

Lech Poznan: Mickey van der Hart remains a long term absentee for the host side.

Top-scorer Mikael Ishak will likely lead the line against the Glaswegians.

Rangers: Nikola Katic remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a nasty cruciate ligament rupture.

Gerrard is unlikely to make many changes from the side that thrashed Ross County last weekend.

Our prediction: Lech Poznan v Rangers

A trip to Poland will always prove to be a tricky challenge for any side.

However, in the form they are in, Rangers will be confident of returning to Scotland with all three points in hand.

It could be a cagey affair on what promises to be a frosty night in Poland.

Our prediction: Lech Poznan o-1 Rangers

