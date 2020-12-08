What channel is Chelsea v Krasnodar on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea all but sealed top spot in Group E with a comprehensive victory over Sevilla in the previous round of Champions League fixtures.

Frank Lampard’s side saw off the Spaniards with ease as Olivier Giroud made merry in Seville, bagging himself four lovely goals.

Lampard may look to rotate for this week’s visit of Krasnodar, however, giving some of his young guns the chance to shine against the Russians.

With very little riding on the tie, expect some experimentation among the Chelsea line-up as they prepare for the busy festive season ahead.

Those given the nod will be desperate to show their bottle in what is a very competitive squad at the moment.

When is Chelsea v Krasnodar on TV?

Chelsea v Krasnodar will take place on Tuesday 8th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Krasnodar will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including RB Leipzig v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Krasnodar on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3HD and Ultimate from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Krasnodar online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Krasnodar team news

Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech, who limped off in the Premier League clash with Leeds at the weekend, is Lampard’s only injury concern going into the tie.

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic are likely to get minutes while Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger could return to the starting line-up following their respective stints on the bench.

Krasnodar: Krasnodar currently have two injury concerns at the moment with defenders Sergey Petrov and Dmitri Stotskiy both still on the sidelines.

Top scorer Marcus Berg will be hoping to continue his fine goalscoring form.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Krasnodar

Lampard, who will be more than aware of the importance of maintaining momentum on the cusp of the crucial festive period, will still pick a strong side.

Krasnodar have been far from whipping boys, though, and with a spot in the Europa League knockout stages firmly within their grasp, could represent a real challenge.

It might not be as comfortable a night as last week, but Chelsea, whatever the line-up, should still have what it takes to get the job done.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Krasnodar

