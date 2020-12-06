What channel is Sheffield United v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will hope to cut short a two-game Premier League losing streak when they rock up at Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United this Sunday.

The Foxes have suffered defeats to Fulham and Liverpool recently to slip off the title pace but are still in the top-four mix.

Brendan Rodgers will be generally pleased with how his team have fared over their opening 10 Premier League fixtures and will expect to take three points home from a trip to Sheffield.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder’s Blades are rock-bottom of the Premier League and have claimed just one point all season.

And it looks like it could be a long evening for the hosts against a Foxes side that are desperate to rekindle their scoring groove.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Leicester on TV?

Sheffield United v Leicester will take place on Sunday 6th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Leicester will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Leicester online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Sheffield United v Leicester team news

Sheffield United: Enda Stevens may be fit to return from a knee injury on Sunday, although he is rated 50/50.

Ethan Ampadu is another injury doubt, with the Chelsea loanee having missed United’s last outing. Jack O’Connell remains sidelined.

Leicester: Timothy Castagne could be fit enough to at least make the bench here, having not played since the 1-0 win over Arsenal in October.

Wilfred Ndidi may get game time, while the medical staff will keep an eye on Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu, who are just returning from injury. Danny Amartey remains out.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Leicester

Sheffield United are labouring for goals this season and that’s what’s keeping them from climbing up the table.

Leicester have shown their leaky side in recent weeks and the Blades could well exploit this to get on the scoresheet.

But if a fully-firing Foxes turn up in South Yorkshire the likes of Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes should have enough in them to snatch three points.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester

