What channel is West Ham v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to find some home comfort back in the Premier League when they travel to West Ham on Saturday for a televised encounter.

Advertisement

United lost 3-1 to PSG in the Champions League in midweek and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a quick response here.

The Red Devils are already trailing in the title race but have won their last three Premier League fixtures – and another victory here will catapult them closer to the top four.

But West Ham are themselves flying in fifth place right now, having also won their last three league games on the bounce.

And Hammers boss David Moyes will be hoping to get one over his former employers when United arrive at the London Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Man Utd on TV?

West Ham v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 5th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Leeds, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday evening.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Ham v Man Utd team news

West Ham: Andriy Yarmolenko is back for the Hammers after recovering from a positive coronavirus test.

And Moyes has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with Michail Antonio likely to start once again up top and have Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals off the striker.

Man Utd: Fred could lose his place in midfield after an ill-disciplined display against PSG eventually saw him sent off, meaning Paul Pogba could return to the starting XI.

Luke Shaw is still a doubt because of a thigh problem and Phil Jones is out. But Marcus Rashford will undergo a late fitness test to see if his shoulder injury has fully healed.

Our prediction: West Ham v Man Utd

United are blowing hot and cold this season and will have to be on their guard against a West Ham side that have suddenly found their groove under Moyes.

The likes of Antonio and Arthur Masuaku can turn games in a flash – and Solskjaer will have to implement a stronger midfield here if United aren’t to get overrun.

With their natural firepower it’s hard to see the Red Devils not scoring in east London. But West Ham will also give it a good go, which sets us up for a fascinating encounter.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-2 Man Utd

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.