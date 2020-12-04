What channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will look to secure another home victory over Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday after rumbling their rivals during Project Restart in the summer.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last four games against the Gunners and come into this fixture flying in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho has overseen an early title challenge from Spurs’ opening 10 Premier League fixtures, while Arsenal are languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s men are on a three-game winless streak in the top flight and were undone by Wolves at home last time out.

Arsenal have not won away to Spurs in the league since 2014 and goals have been a real issue for the north Londoners of late.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal on TV?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 6th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Wolves, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v Arsenal team news

Tottenham: Harry Kane is the big injury concern for Spurs, with Mourinho keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about the striker’s availability.

There is a chance that Toby Alderweireld will feature, however, and come back into the centre of defence. Son Heung-Min should start, while Gareth Bale may get the nod if Kane is absent.

Arsenal: Arteta will hope to have Thomas Partey back in the XI for this clash but the midfielder is currently rated 50/50 to feature. David Luiz is being assessed after suffering a head injury last weekend, while Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are pushing to get back to full fitness.

Nicolas Pepe remains suspended after his red card against Leeds. Gabriel Martinelli won’t return to the side until January.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Arsenal

Spurs have scored for fun this season and come up against one of the least-deadly Arsenal sides in recent memory, with the Gunners averaging just a goal a game this term.

However, with Kane possibly not 100 per cent, the result could rest on how Mourinho re-shapes his XI.

This could be the game that Bale truly makes his return to Spurs felt, while Arsenal will once again be relying on Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to pull off some magic. Tactical mastermind Mourinho should earn three points here.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Arsenal

