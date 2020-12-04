Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 11 transfers, Harry Kane injury update, FPL price changes

Harry Kane is the main cause of injury concern ahead of Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 11.

Advertisement

The Tottenham striker has been a lethal weapon throughout the start of the season but his first injury could give bosses a headache this weekend. We’ve got the latest injury update below.

Our hub of Fantasy Premier League tips can help you march on through Gameweek 11 regardless of how well – or terribly – you’ve started the season, with injury updates and price changes galore.

This page will be regularly updated to keep you in the loop with the biggest happenings in the Fantasy Premier League world.

As well as the latest injury updates, FPL price rises and falls, we’ll be offering big transfer tips and opinions on ‘the next big thing’, giving you the best chance to wow your mates each week.

Numerous rounds of Premier League fixtures have provided plenty of raw data to found big decisions, key transfers and wild experiments on, but who will you choose ahead of GW11?

Check out our full guide to Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 11.

Join our free Fantasy Premier League competition for 2020/21

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Fantasy Premier League tips – Gameweek 11

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – £5.5m

Spurs are the defensive titans of 2020/21 so far. No team has been airtight, but Jose Mourinho’s men are pretty close having conceded just nine in their opening 10 matches.

Lloris has picked up a couple of full bonus point hauls as well as clean sheets in recent weeks and could be well worth the extra bit of cash.

Eric Dier (Tottenham) – £4.9m

We’re doubling up on Spurs tips this week with Eric Dier rising up as one of the bargain stars of the game so far.

The midfielder-turned-defender – who originally started out as a defender, we might add – is the cheapest way to tap into Spurs’ new-found solidity. Arsenal arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend in dire goalscoring form and could struggle once more against the league’s meanest defence so far.

Pedro Neto (Wolves) – £5.6m

With Raul Jimenez set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Neto will lead the line alongside Daniel Podence and one of Adama Traore or Fabio Silva, depending on whether Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to start without a natural centre forward.

Neto has already sparkled in 2020/21 but his ownership remains minimal. Wolves have some tough fixtures coming up, but at this price, he’s a steal and could easily nick a few points against the big boys.

Harry Kane injury update

Kane should be good to go on Sunday. Manager quotes are usually the most reliable source when it comes to assessing injury prospects, but this is Mourinho we’re talking about…

He said: “I’m not going to say about the nature of his Kane’s injury. I think he has a good chance of playing at the weekend, I believe he will play.”

You could quite easily read this as ‘Harry Kane is 100 per cent out’, but let’s take Jose at his word on this one. Kane’s issue doesn’t appear to be a major one, so throwing the baby out with the bath water may not be the way forward here. Stick with him and make sure your first sub is a good one to cover him if he doesn’t play.

FPL price changes

You can expect a host of FPL price changes as the week progresses and we’ll bring you right up to speed with all the latest ups and downs as soon as the reshuffling has taken place.

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of Gameweek 11. Updated: Friday 4th December

IN

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 417,046 Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – 295,821 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – 261,789 Callum Wilson (Newcastle) – 220,206 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 204,384

OUT

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 321,316 Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – 299,461 James Rodriguez (Everton) – 239,403 Lucas Digne (Everton) – 201,084 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – 199,365

What does wild card do in FPL?

When the weight of the world is on your shoulders, when two of your defenders are sent off, when your star striker wrecks his ACL and when all of your mates overtake you in the FPL league, there’s a route back for you…

Clicking the wild card bonus means you can reset your team, making as many changes as you like throughout the week leading up to a deadline.

Limitless transfers mean you can continue to tinker and toy with your squad all the way up to the deadline.

Every boss receives a wild card for the first half of the season, plus another wild card for the second half of the season. Use carefully.

What is free hit in FPL?

You can treat your free hit chip like a temporary wild card. It allows you to make unlimited changes for one week only, before your team reverts back to its original state.

This is best deployed during gameweeks with very few teams playing, typically towards the end of the season.

Cup competitions and European engagements could see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City miss out on a gameweek, but you won’t want to rid your team of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and the like.

A free hit means you can make the most of a depleted gameweek.

When to use triple captain in FPL

I’ve seen people activate their triple captain on Day 1 of a new Premier League season. Unwise!

As the name suggests, the triple captain chip means your captain for the week will receive triple points as opposed to double points.

Hold tight, hold firm, wait for the double gameweeks to come along, then deploy.

Let’s use Harry Kane, for example. If Kane is involved in a double gameweek later in the campaign against West Brom (H) and Fulham (A), you’re going to wish you kept that triple captain chip.

The TC lasts for the whole gameweek, meaning both of Kane’s appearances will be trebled. If he plays 90 minutes in both games, scores one goal in each and receives two bonus points in each, your triple-captained Kane will yield a solid 48 points alone.

Timing your triple captain can be the difference between glory and failure.

What is bench boost in FPL?

Remember that time you left X on the bench and he scored a hat-trick? Remember the strikers you trusted during that gameweek let you down miserably with less points combined than your benched star?

Bench boost can take the sting out of that feeling for one gameweek only. Activating the chip means that points recorded by all four players on your bench will be added to your total for the gameweek.

Top tip: Hold it, keep it, be patient with it. You may boast a strong bench, but it’s not time yet. Wait for a double gameweek to be announced later in the season. Once it has been confirmed, try to pack your squad full of players from those teams, then hit bench boost.

This way, not only will your bench players’ points be recorded, but they could be recorded twice in a week.

A standard gameweek involves 11 player appearances. If you head into a double gameweek with bench boost activated and six players from clubs featuring twice that week, your team will effectively score points from 21 player appearances.

How to change formation in FPL

Once you pick your squad of 15, navigate to the ‘Pick Team’ tab.

When you’re there, simply switch players in and out from your bench and the formation will update accordingly.

You must have a minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and one striker in your XI. After that, the choice is yours.

Aim for clean sheets with a 5-3-2 or 5-4-1. Stock up on midfield stars in a 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. Go all-out with natural strikers in a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. The choice is yours. You can rearrange your squad as much as you like before the gameweek deadline so have fun experimenting!

Advertisement

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.