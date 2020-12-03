What channel is Chelsea v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea welcome back old rivals Leeds United to Stamford Bridge for the first time since May 2004, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men hoping to rumble the Londoners here.

Chelsea sit third in the table heading into the weekend, having excelled in their recent run of Premier League fixtures.

Yet, while the Blues have lost just once all season, a run of two draws from their last three outings is something boss Frank Lampard will want to correct.

And the title-chasers are set for a long evening against a Leeds side that have kept up the intensity all season so far.

Leeds love to attack with precision and defend in packs – and Chelsea will have to be on their guard as Bielsa plots a Saturday night plundering of the Bridge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Leeds on TV?

Chelsea v Leeds will take place on Saturday 5th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Man Utd, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Chelsea v Leeds team news

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell was rested for Chelsea’s midweek game with Sevilla due to a turned ankle but could come back into the XI here. Christian Pulisic may keep his place after returning from a hamstring issue on Wednesday.

Billy Gilmour could well make an appearance off the bench, while Lampard will make a decision on starting Olivier Giroud after the France international bagged all four goals in Seville.

Leeds: Pablo Hernandez may still be sidelined for this weekend’s clash, while Diego Llorente is yet to make an appearance for his new side.

Winger Jack Harrison is the big injury concern for Bielsa but Rodrigo could come into the XI if the Manchester City loanee doesn’t pass a fitness test. Patrick Bamford and Raphinha should again provide most of the attacking danger.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Leeds

Chelsea cruised to victory over Sevilla in midweek but will have to be wary of Leeds’ attacking prowess on Saturday. The game could come down to who wins the midfield battle, with N’Golo Kante likely to press Leeds distributor Kalvin Phillips.

Chelsea have blown hot and cold up front so far this term, while Leeds have kept it tight over their last two outings.

We can expect chances on Saturday but possibly not too many goals. The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz could nudge the game in Chelsea’s favour, but Leeds can’t be overlooked.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leeds

