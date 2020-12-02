What live football is on TV tonight?

Champions League drama has returned in spades, with a host of huge clashes as the group stage enters the penultimate round of action.

Two Premier League representatives go up against prickly opponents tonight as they aim to secure a place in the hallowed knockout rounds.

Manchester United face PSG in the showpiece clash of the evening with resurgent Edinson Cavani hoping to deliver a crushing blow to his former side.

Elsewhere, Chelsea travel to face Sevilla in a tricky encounter with the La Liga side who are currently above the beleaguered Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish top flight.

The pair played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture but will be determined to put on a spectacle in a bid to secure qualification in this one.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Wednesday 2nd December

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Champions League

İstanbul Başakşehir v RB Leipzig (5:55pm) BT Sport 1

Krasnodar v Rennes (5:55pm) BT Sport ESPN

Man Utd v PSG (8pm) BT Sport 2

Sevilla v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport 3

Ferencváros v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv (8pm) BT Sport Extra 2

Dortmund v Lazio (8pm) BT Sport Extra 3

Club Brugge v Zenit (8pm) BT Sport Extra 4

Championship

Sheffield United v Reading (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Five other Championship games available on Sky Sports Football Red Button, but not on NOW TV.

