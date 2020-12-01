What channel is Zorya Luhansk v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester City can secure top spot in Group H when they travel to Zorya Luhansk in the fifth round of Europa League fixtures this week.

The English side are unbeaten so far in their European campaign, netting on eight occasions while conceding just four in their opening four clashes.

The trip to Ukraine represents a tough test, and Brendan Rogers’ men will have play well to maintain their unblemished record.

Meanwhile, Luhansk will be looking to salvage some pride after a disappointing campaign so far.

After a comprehensive 0-3 win over Mynai on the domestic front, the Ukrainians will be determined to cause an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Zorya Luhansk v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Zorya Luhansk v Leicester on TV?

Zorya Luhansk v Leicester will take place on Thursday 3rd December 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Zorya Luhansk v Leicester will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Arsenal v Rapid Vienna.

What TV channel is Zorya Luhansk v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 HD from 5.30pm.

How to live stream Zorya Luhansk v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Zorya Luhansk v Leicester team news

Zorya Luhansk: Top scorer Vladyslav Kochergin could cause the Leicester City backline a few problems and will need to be watched closely

Maksim Kazakov and Dmytro Komchenovskyi are unavailable for the hosts.

Leicester: Rodgers may opt for some rotation as he looks to give some of his stars a rest.

Expect several changes from the side that faced Fulham on Monday evening.

Our prediction: Zorya Luhansk v Leicester

Leicester ran out comfortable winners when the sides last met and Thursday night’s clash promises much of the same.

The lengthy trip to Ukraine may be a slight hinderance but shouldn’t be too much of a factor.

All in all, it should be one way traffic for the Foxes.

Our prediction: Zorya Luhansk 1-3 Leicester

