What channel is Rangers v Standard Liege on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers welcome Standard Liege to Ibrox this week in the fourth round of Europa League fixtures.

The Scots, who are yet to lose in this European campaign, will be eager to continue their fine form when the Belgians come to town.

Rangers’ storming start to the season has shown no signs of slowing down after another comfortable win in the Scottish League Cup. Now, the knockout stages of the Europa League beckon for Steven Gerrard and co.

Rangers won the reverse fixture with ease and with home comforts to look forward to, they are the favourites for all three points.

Liege, who currently lie fourth in the Jupiler Pro League, could be without star striker Obbi Oulare after he became embroiled in a very public spat with his manager.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Standard Liege on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Standard Liege on TV?

Rangers v Standard Liege will take place on Thursday 3rd December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Standard Liege will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including AC Milan v Celtic.

What TV channel is Rangers v Standard Liege on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 8pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Standard Liege online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Standard Liege team news

Rangers: Steven Gerrard’s squad is holding up well in the face of a busy winter schedule so far.

Unfortunately, Joe Aribo picked up a knock recently and is likely to miss out while Nikola Katic remains on the sidelines with a long term knee injury.

Standard Liege: As mentioned, Oulare is a doubt after a disagreement with his manager saw him relegated to the bench for a league clash with Anderlecht last weekend.

William Balikwisha and Zinho Vanheusden are also unavailable.

Our prediction: Rangers v Standard Liege

You simply can’t look beyond Rangers when making a prediction for this clash.

Unbeaten thus far in the group and flying at the summit of the league, it is difficult to see how Liege can stop Gerrard’s winning machine.

It could be a difficult night for the Belgians in Glasgow.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-0 Standard Liege

