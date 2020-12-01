What channel is LASK v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham travel to Austria to take on LASK in the fifth round of Europa League fixtures this week.

The London side can secure their spot in the next round if they manage to avoid defeat but you can be sure that Jose Mourinho will be eager to secure top spot in the group.

Currently top of the Premier League and after a comfortable win in the October return fixture, Spurs will be more than confident of recording yet another win on their European adventures.

LASK currently lie in second place in the Austrian Bundesliga and will be no pushovers.

Realistically, the hosts need to win on Thursday night if they wish to have any chance of progressing to the knockout phase and could cause their much-fancied visitors a number of problems.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch LASK v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is LASK v Tottenham on TV?

LASK v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 3rd December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

LASK v Tottenham will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including AC Milan v Celtic.

What TV channel is LASK v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream LASK v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

LASK v Tottenham team news

LASK: Petar Filipovic, Lukas Grgic, and Marko Raguz are all unavailable for the hosts.

Johannes Eggestein could cause the Spurs backline some problems as he aims to continue his fine goalscoring form.

Tottenham: Mourinho can call upon a near fully-fit squad for the trip to Austria, with the exception of Toby Aldeweireld and Erik Lamela, who have both been ruled out.

The Special One may risk rotating his side again as he prepares for the heater-skelter December schedule.

Our prediction: LASK v Tottenham

Despite a frustrating draw with Chelsea in the Premier League, Spurs remain at the summit of the table.

They are showing themselves to be title contenders on all fronts and will want to maintain their momentum going into December.

While the away fixture could prove to be a tougher test than when these two sides met in London, Spurs are still favourites to snap up all three points.

Our prediction: LASK 1-3 Tottenham

