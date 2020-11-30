Diogo Jota behind Salah, Mane, Firmino in Liverpool pecking order – Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman believes Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are still Jurgen Klopp’s main men at Liverpool despite the form of Diogo Jota.

Advertisement

The former Reds star was speaking ahead of Liverpool v Ajax in the Champions League live on BT Sport this Tuesday night.

Jota has been in terrific form since signing for Liverpool in the summer and has scored nine goals in just eight starts and six substitute appearances across all club competitions in 2020/21.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But McManaman still thinks Klopp trusts the experience of his title-winning trio.

He said: “If that was ever to be the case, I would expect it to be Jota. He’d be the one to drop out at this moment in time, but his form the way it is and if he carries on in that form…

“I think Klopp knows, because he’s won the Champions League and won the Premier League with Firmino, Salah and Mane, he can trust them fully.”

However, McManaman believes the situation may not even be an issue and that Klopp won’t be constrained to making a choice by simply starting them as a quartet.

Jota has started alongside the formidable trio previously for the Reds in a new-look 4-2-3-1 system, though Mane was left on the bench at the weekend and Salah left the field early, though those moves were potentially fitness-related as opposed to tactical.

McManaman said: “[Klopp] is more than happy to play four at this moment in time because Jota can play in that type of role against Manchester City.

“You can play four of them, but I think Jurgen likes the fact that he can rely on Mane, Salah and Firmino at the moment, as much as Diogo Jota has been absolutely fantastic.”

Liverpool will be determined to bounce back from a dismal 2-0 defeat against Atalanta last week in the Champions League, but know they face a tough task against Dutch giants Ajax.

Check out our full guide to Liverpool v Ajax featuring the latest team news, TV information and our prediction for the big showdown.

BT Sport Monthly Pass lets customers watch all UEFA Champions League fixtures for the next 30 days for a simple fee of £25 with no contract. For more info visit bt.com/monthlypass

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.