What channel is Porto v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City travel to Porto this week with their round of 16 spot already tucked neatly away in their back pockets.

On paper, this promises to be one of the top Champions League fixtures of the week, but it could flatter to deceive with Porto also all but assured of qualification.

The Portuguese side are a proud outfit and will still want to finish top of the group, and they will if they are able to triumph over their English visitors.

However, the Man City machine looks like it is starting to click into gear after Pep Guardiola’s side rattled five into the Burnley net at the weekend.

While rotation is expected in Portugal, City will still be confident of maintaining their perfect record in the group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Porto v Man City on TV and online.

When is Porto v Man City on TV?

Porto v Man City will take place on Tuesday 1st December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Porto v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Ajax.

What TV channel is Porto v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3HD from 7.15pm.

How to live stream Porto v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Porto v Man City team news

Porto: Marko Grujic will be suspended for the visit of Man City with Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano also sidelined. Pepe remains a long-term absentee.

Midfield-maestro Mateus Uribe is likely to the engine room for the Portuguese outfit.

Man City: Nathan Ake looks set to recover from a hamstring strain giving Pep Guardiola more flexibility with a raft of changes expected.

Phil Foden could earn himself another European start with defensive general Aymeric Laporte also expected to play from the outset.

Our prediction: Porto v Man City

Group C has been a doddle for Man City so far.

This week’s clash undoubtedly represents their toughest test yet, but they travel to Portugal having scored nine goals while just conceding just one.

Guardiola’s side is favourite to continue on their merry way and clinch top spot in the group.

Our prediction: Porto 1-2 Man City

