What channel is Man Utd v PSG on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United welcome French champions PSG to Old Trafford for the pick of this week’s Champions League fixtures.

The Red Devils will be hoping to clinch their spot in the round of 16 having made relatively light work of the so-called ‘Group of Death’ so far.

After a fantastic come-from-behind win against Southampton at the weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be in a confident mood for the massive clash on Wednesday night.

However, a win for Neymar & Co. at the Theatre of Dreams could rip the group wide open with RB Leipzig also expected to claim three points against Istanbul Basaksehir.

It could be an electrifying night in Manchester as both sides pursue the win they need.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v PSG on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v PSG on TV?

Man Utd v PSG will take place on Wednesday 2nd December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Sevilla v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Man Utd v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2HD and Ultimate from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v PSG online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v PSG team news

Man Utd: Donny van de Beek took a whack to the ankle against Southampton and may have to sit this one out while David De Gea, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles are also unavailable.

Paul Pogba could be in contention to return after shaking off a nagging ankle problem with Solskjaer expected to pick his strongest available side.

PSG: Juan Bernat, Julain Draxler and Thilo Kehrer are all out while Marquinhos remains a doubt for the Parisians.

Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe return to the fold having served their continental suspensions with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe starting up front.

Our prediction: Man Utd v PSG

This really is a difficult one to call.

PSG will surely come out all guns blazing in a bid to usurp their hosts at the top of the group. Meanwhile, Man Utd will be looking to kill off the group and seal their place in the next round.

It promises to be a fantastic heavyweight clash at Old Trafford. PSG’s gaggle of superstars will be confident of pulling off a potentially season-defining win.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-2 PSG

