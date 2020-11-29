What channel is Chelsea v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea and Tottenham go head to head in one of the most eagerly anticipated games between the two London clubs in years as the Premier League title race hots up.

Spurs came into the weekend top of the table after nine Premier League fixtures, with Chelsea just two points behind Jose Mourinho’s men.

The visitors are on a four-game winning streak in the top flight, which includes victories over Manchester City and Manchester United this autumn.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have found their groove with six wins on the bounce in all competitions.

The Blues head into this encounter having seen off Rennes in the Champions League in midweek, while Spurs cruised past Ludogorets on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Tottenham on TV?

Chelsea v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 29th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Wolves, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Tottenham online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Chelsea v Tottenham team news

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic is the only injury worry in this Chelsea squad as the American pushes to recover from a thigh injury in time.

Other than that Frank Lampard has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Olivier Giroud may be favoured over Tammy Abraham up front, while Kai Havertz should return to the XI.

Tottenham: Toby Alderweireld remains out injured after missing the Ludogorets game in midweek, while Erik Lamela won’t be back from a heel injury until early December.

Harry Winks will hope his performance in Europe earns him a place in the XI. Harry Kane should come back in to replace Carlos Vinicius up top.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Tottenham

Both sides are in top form right now. While Spurs have found their mojo up front, Chelsea have solidified at the back and have conceded just one Premier League goal since the erratic 3-3 draw with Southampton in mid-October.

There is a temptation to expect this to be a high-scoring game but Mourinho will instruct his men – who played as recently as Thursday night – to contain the Blues at the Bridge.

With Son Heung-min, Kane and Gareth Bale capable of hitting swiftly on the break, this could be a cagey game where chances come during a breakdown in play. A draw wouldn’t be a surprise here.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham

