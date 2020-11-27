What channel is West Brom v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Premier League’s two bottom sides meet on Saturday evening as West Brom host Sheffield United at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies sit two points above rock-bottom Blades but both clubs are deep in the relegation mire.

After nine Premier League fixtures apiece, these sides have scored just 10 goals between them and conceded 33 times.

And we could be set for a tense game at the bottom of the division here, with both managers targeting three much-needed points.

United have lost all of their last four games, while West Brom are on a three-match losing streak that has failed to yield a single goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Sheffield United on TV?

West Brom v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 28th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Brom v Sheffield United team news

West Brom: Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs may have to test negative for Covid-19 before they are cleared to play. The duo had already missed West Brom’s loss at Manchester United last weekend.

Sam Field is not expected back from a knee injury until early December. Karlan Grant could start up front on his own once again, although Callum Robinson may return to the XI.

Sheffield United: Lys Mousset is rated 50/50 for Saturday’s encounter, having not featured for the Blades all season due to an ankle issue.

Enda Stevens could also make the bench, while Rhian Brewster is pushing for a start up top.

Our prediction: West Brom v Sheffield United

Both sides have defended reasonably well of late, only to struggle to find the net at the other end. But this doesn’t mean Saturday evening’s encounter will be a dour stalemate.

In fact, quite the opposite is expected at The Hawthorns. With each manager needing three points, we could see plenty of goalmouth action over the 90 minutes.

Robinson is due a goal or two after not scoring in his past six appearances and the 25-year-old Baggies forward could make the difference here if he is trusted with starting.

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Sheffield United

