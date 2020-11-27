FA Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, third round draw details and more

The FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam-packed second round of action to savour with a range of huge games between non-league and lower league dreamers.

Advertisement

In many ways, the second round is when the competition begins to hit boiling point with a clutch of teams way down the football pyramid knowing that one victory could bag a Premier League encounter in the third round once the elite are added to the pot.

Marine, Brackley Town, Canvey Island and King’s Lynn are among the minnows in the second round dreaming of an enormous tie in their path, but they must all navigate tricky tests this weekend.

The third round draw will follow the action with a host of games set to be shown across a number of BBC and BT Sport platforms so you won’t miss a moment from the biggest mismatches and fairytale encounters across the ties.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the FA Cup fixtures on TV and full broadcast information, as well as details of the third round draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch FA Cup on TV in UK

Games are being split between BBC and BT Sport meaning you’ll be able to watch plenty of action on free-to-air TV.

Several games will be shown on BBC TV channels with other matches streamed online.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream FA Cup online

BBC iPlayer will be showing games online. You can check out the full details in the fixture list below

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – second round

Friday 27th November

Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town (7:55pm) BT Sport Extra 2 / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 28th November

Morecambe v Solihull Moors (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Bradford City v Oldham Athletic (3pm) BBC iPlayer

Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra (3pm) BBC iPlayer

Portsmouth v King’s Lynn Town (3pm) BT Sport Extra 3 / BBC iPlayer

Peterborough United v Chorley (5:30pm) BT Sport 2

Sunday 29th November

Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge (1:30pm) BBC iPlayer

AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town (1:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Barnet v Milton Keynes Dons (1:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers (1:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Bristol Rovers v Darlington (1:30pm) BT Sport Extra 2 / BBC iPlayer

Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City (1:30pm) BT Sport Extra 1 / BBC iPlayer

Stevenage v Hull City (1:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Marine v Havant & Waterlooville (2:45pm) BT Sport 1

Monday 30th November

Canvey Island v Boreham Wood (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

The FA Cup third round draw will take place on Monday at 7pm live on BBC One and on BT Sport prior to their coverage of Canvey Island v Boreham Wood.

Third round fixtures are due to take place on the weekend of 9th and 10th of January 2021.

Check out the Premier League fixtures for a full list of games coming up on TV next weekend.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.