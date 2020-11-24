What channel is Olympiakos v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are wobbling, there’s no doubt about it, but a return to Champions League fixtures could be the perfect tonic for Pep Guardiola and his men.

Advertisement

City were roundly beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at the weekend, but the problems run deeper than that with just three wins out of eight Premier League games in 2020/21, with no back-to-back victories.

It has been a different story for City on the continent, however. They have three wins in three games with three goals scored from City in each.

Their last continental encounter was a polished 3-0 triumph over Olympiakos in the reverse fixture of this week’s encounter.

Guardiola will expect a similar level of confidence from his players to win the game and secure qualification after just four games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Olympiakos v Man City on TV and online.

When is Olympiakos v Man City on TV?

Olympiakos v Man City will take place on Wednesday 25th November 2020.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Olympiakos v Man City will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Atalanta.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Olympiakos v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Olympiakos v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Olympiakos v Man City team news

Olympiakos: Mathieu Valbuena is sidelined through injury and looks set to be joined by Jose Holebas, Ruben Vinagre and Bruma.

Youssef Al-Arabi, Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub and Vasilis Sourlis are in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Man City: Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero are likely to start this one after returning from injury to take part in the Spurs game from the bench.

Left-back duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy are closing in on a return to fitness but this game may come too soon for them.

Our prediction: Olympiakos v Man City

City look like a different beast in the Champions League compared to their domestic persona this season.

The importance of Aguero’s return cannot be understated, and he’ll be hoping to make an instant impact during his first start of the campaign.

City are still graced with a number of technical wizards, and Olympiakos are riddled with injury and COVID-19 issues, turning this game from a ‘will City win?’ to ‘how many by?’ clash.

Our prediction: Olympiakos 0-4 Man City

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.