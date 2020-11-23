What channel is Wolves v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves head into their clash with Southampton knowing that a win could take them rocketing up the table in such a tight Premier League table.

Advertisement

With eight Premier League fixtures played for both sides so far, Wolves sit in 12th, just three points shy of opponents Southampton, who sit in fifth.

The incredibly congested standings could be drawn even closer with a home win here, though a Southampton victory would take them up to third, behind only Tottenham and Liverpool to cap off a remarkable start.

Saints’ boss Ralph Hassenhuttl has had to deal with the absence of injured talisman Danny Ings, but Che Adams has stepped up and delivered alongside several other key teammates.

This could be a crucial encounter between two sides expected to be jostling in the top half come May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Southampton on TV?

Wolves v Southampton will take place on Monday 23rd November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place this evening. Wolves’ clash with Southampton is joined by Burnley v Crystal Palace.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wolves v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wolves v Southampton team news

Wolves: A Wolves player has been ruled out due to a positive COVID-19 test, but the identity of the player is yet to be confirmed.

Conor Coady is 50:50 to make a return to the line-up following injury, Rayan Ait-Nouri missed international duty but should be fine, though Leander Dendoncker is set to miss out with a knee problem.

Southampton: As mentioned, Ings remains sidelined but Theo Walcott is likely to continue in the side.

Ryan Bertrand and James Ward-Prowse are expected to feature after spending the international break recovering from issues.

Our prediction: Wolves v Southampton

This will be a close, cagey affair that could be decided by a wonder strike, a moment of magic, a piece of individual brilliance.

Wolves have performed better – and have greater prospects – than their current position suggests, and will be going out for the win here. They’re a low-scoring, low-conceding unit who like to grind out wins to nil.

Southampton sit higher up the entertainment scale with 16 goals to their name in eight games, but the two teams could end up cancelling each other out in this one.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Southampton

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.