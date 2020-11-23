What live football is on TV tonight?

Premier League fixtures have almost drawn to a close for another week, but there are still more important matches to go before teams can rest easy.

Wolves host Southampton in the pick of the games on Monday Night Football as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men aim to make up an enormous chunk of ground in the table.

The Midlands side sit in the bottom half, but a win would fire them into the European places given the tight nature of the top flight right now.

Burnley host Crystal Palace in a desperate bid to breathe life into their stagnant campaign so far.

Sean Dyche is under pressure to revitalise his team’s fortunes in the coming games or risk being cut adrift in the relegation zone.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Monday 23rd November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Premier League

Burnley v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Wolves v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

