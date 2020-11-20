What channel is Sheffield United v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United will hope to lift off the bottom of the Premier League table when they welcome West Ham to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Blades are yet to claim a win from their eight Premier League fixtures this season and sit bottom of the pile.

But with the Hammers managing just one win in four games themselves, there is hope for Chris Wilder that his men can secure something here.

Goals have been the biggest concern for the hosts this term and on Sunday they come up against one of the meanest defences in the league.

This clash could therefore be tight in South Yorkshire, with both sides eyeing at least a draw from the encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v West Ham on TV?

Sheffield United v West Ham will take place on Sunday 22nd November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Sheffield United v West Ham team news

Sheffield United: Loanee Ethan Ampadu is back after being unavailable to face parent club Chelsea last time out, while John Egan, Enda Stevens and Rhian Brewster are all rated 50/50 for Sunday’s tie.

John Fleck is still a week away from returning from a back problem, and boss Wilder is still without Lys Mousset and Jack O’Connell.

West Ham: Michail Antonio may go straight back into the XI if he passes a late fitness test, which means Sebastian Haller could again drop to the bench.

Mark Noble and Angelo Ogbonna will also be assessed before the game, while Andriy Yarmolenko is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v West Ham

Sheffield United are ready for an almighty scrap here as they seek to gain at least a point from the visit of West Ham.

But if David Moyes can call upon Antonio, Noble and Ogbonna for the trip to South Yorkshire then the Hammers are likely to take all three points.

This could be a close game with very little between the sides and a draw could end up being a fair result.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-0 West Ham

