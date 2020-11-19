What channel is Newcastle v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Premier League is back from the international break and first up on Saturday is a crunch tie at St James’ Park as Newcastle host Chelsea.

Steve Bruce’s Toon have endured mixed form at the start of the season and come into this game having won just one of their last four Premier League fixtures.

However, victory over Everton in their last home game will give the Magpies confidence of running Chelsea the distance here.

Chelsea themselves have picked up form in recent weeks and over their last four outings – in the Premier League and Europe – have averaged 3.5 goals per game.

Frank Lampard will also be hoping for a sixth clean sheet in seven games when his men rock up on Tyneside, for what could be a closely-contested battle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Chelsea on TV?

Newcastle v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 21st November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Manchester City, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Newcastle v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Chelsea team news

Newcastle: Callum Wilson suffered a thigh injury last time out for Toon and is rated doubtful for this game, while Ryan Fraser and Paul Dummett are expected to miss out.

Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka and Dwight Gayle are all scheduled to return to the side in December. Matt Ritchie is unlikely to feature.

Chelsea: Kai Havertz tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and is expected to sit out here. Christian Pulisic has a thigh injury and isn’t likely to return until December.

Lampard could opt for the same front three that demolished Sheffield United last time out, with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech playing either side of Tammy Abraham.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Chelsea

Chelsea have hit a rich seam of form in recent weeks, with goals aplenty being scored at the right end. Meanwhile, defensively they look assured with Edouard Mendy excelling between the sticks.

And with Newcastle likely missing star forward Wilson, it’s hard to see how the Toon maintain the pressure on their opponents over 90 minutes.

This should be a close game but Chelsea are likely to edge it, perhaps through the boot of Abraham.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

