What channel is Israel v Scotland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

They may still be flying high, but Scotland’s heroes still have a job to do in the Nations League.

Euro 2020 beckons for Steve Clarke and his men, the first major tournament Scotland have qualified for since 1998, and now every game becomes and audition for the squad.

Scotland sit atop Nations League Group B2 ahead of their clash with Israel and know that a victory would round off a terrific campaign.

Clarke will be determined men to keep their feet on the ground despite the excitement of the past week, but that may be easier said than done.

Israel have enjoyed a solid campaign and will also be aiming to finish with a flourish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Israel v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Israel v Scotland on TV?

Israel v Scotland will take place on Wednesday 18th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Israel v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of Nations League clashes taking place on Wednesday evening including England v Iceland.

What TV channel is Israel v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Israel v Scotland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

Israel v Scotland team news

Israel: TBC

Scotland: TBC

Our prediction: Israel v Scotland

Scotland’s remarkable achievement of reaching Euro 2020 can be compounded by winning promotion from League B in the Nations League.

Lyndon Dykes has been a revelation up front as a target man and will hope to continue his solid form grafting for the team.

The sides drew 1-1 last time they faced each other in the reverse fixture and a similar outcome is on the cards.

Our prediction: Israel 1-1 Scotland

