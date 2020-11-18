What live football is on TV tonight?

The UEFA Nations League fixtures have returned to meet all your football needs, with today marking the last matchday of the competition’s group stage.

England are taking on Iceland tonight and the former have so far managed two wins, a draw and a loss, while in League B, Scotland are going from strength to strength with three wins and a draw and could be on the verge of promotion if their match against Israel goes well.

Also doing well after last week’s friendly matches are Wales, who are top of their group in League B with four wins and a draw, while Ireland’s disappointing run has landed them at the bottom of their group – but could they claw their way back by scoring a win against Bulgaria in tonight’s match?

We’ve compiled full lists of every game you can soak up live on TV in the coming days, with enough to keep you and the whole family occupied during the first weekend of the second nationwide lockdown.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Wednesday 18th November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Nations League

England v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Northern Ireland v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports Mix / NOW TV

Israel v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Wales v Finland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

