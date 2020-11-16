What Premier League games are free to air? Where to watch free games

After a barrage of criticism from fans all over the country, the Premier League has scrapped its controversial pay per view model, with all matches once again being available on regular subscription services.

And the change also means that fans will once again be able to enjoy some matches for absolutely nothing – with the league making a return to the BBC later this month and throughout the festive period.

With fans still unable to attend games, they will only be able to catch up on the action remotely through a TV, laptop or mobile devices.

And while there aren’t too many free-to-air games, with just occasional matches to be shown on BBC and Amazon Prime Video, there are still a few games that will cost nothing.

We’ve rounded up all the info on free-to-air Premier League football below – plus a full list of free games and how to watch them.

Free-to-air Premier League football on BBC

Free Premier League games on BBC: 2

The BBC was originally handed just one game, revealed in the fixture list further down this page – but that has now been upped to two following the league’s decision to scrap its controversial pay-per-view model, with more on the way over the festive period.

The first game shown on a primetime BBC slot last season was Bournemouth v Crystal Palace with the Eagles running out 2-0 winners at the Vitality Stadium.

We’ve got the full list below and will continue to update you with more free-to-air matches.

Premier League games on BBC – full list

Free-to-air Premier League football on Amazon Prime Video

Free Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video: 0 (TBC)

Amazon Prime Video moved into the Premier League TV market for the first time during this three-year cycle.

The online shopping giant bought the rights to two full rounds of games in December including the Boxing Day fixtures, tying in nicely with their bid to capitalise on Christmas sales with Amazon Prime covering both their delivery and video services.

They have been allocated one additional game to be played in September and another in November, but we’re waiting to hear whether it will be free-to-air.

Premier League games on Amazon Prime – full list

Free-to-air Premier League football on Sky Sports

Free Premier League games on Sky Sports: 0

The biggest broadcaster in the Premier League business has always – and will continue to be – Sky Sports.

Sky have been given 198 games this season, and so far none of them will be live on free-to-air TV.

That’s bad news for those who enjoyed Pick TV throughout the first part of lockdown.

Premier League games on Sky Sports – full list

Premier League games on Pick TV – full list

Free-to-air Premier League football on BT Sport

Free Premier League games on BT Sport: 0

BT Sport have received a stash of games for the season, but like Sky, they’re operating on a more traditional basis, requiring subscriptions to watch their games.

However, BT Sport do have a history of making games free-to-air including the all-English Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019.

Premier League games on BT Sport – full list

What Premier League games are free-to-air?

Sunday 20th September

Leicester v Burnley (7pm) BBC One

Sunday 22nd November

Fulham vs Everton (12pm) BBC One

