What channel is Northern Ireland v Romania on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland must dust themselves off and go again in the last of their Nations League fixtures following a bruising international break.

They became the only home nation to fail to qualify for Euro 2020 after conceding a late goal to Slovakia in their qualifying play-off final.

Boss Ian Barraclough has failed to galvanise his squad in the wake of Michael O’Neill’s departure and must give the fans reason to believe their brief hot streak can be reignited.

Romania have held their own in the tournament so far having recorded a shock victory over Austria prior to COVID-19 restrictions.

They opened their account with a draw against Northern Ireland and would likely take the same result again.

When is Northern Ireland v Romania on TV?

Northern Ireland v Romania will take place on Wednesday 18th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Romania will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of Nations League clashes taking place on Wednesday evening including England v Iceland.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Romania on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 7:30pm. This is a free-to-air channel regardless of whether you subscribe to Sky Sports or not.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Romania online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Northern Ireland v Romania team news

Northern Ireland: TBC

Romania: TBC

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Romania

This is not an easy game for Northern Ireland by any stretch of the imagination. Romania are not here to make up the numbers.

They are one of the sides to really benefit from the competitive format of the tournament having earned promotion last time and fighting away with bigger fish this time.

Northern Ireland have flashes of Premier League quality in their ranks and need to make their experience count, but to say they’ll walk this one would be a reach.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-1 Romania

