What channel is Wales v Finland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales host Finland in the final match of their Nations League journey in 2020.

Wales Nations League

Wales wrap up a turbulent international break with the last of their Nations League fixtures against Finland.

Gareth Bale is back among the squad and raring to go. The Tottenham superstar isn’t the only shard of quality in Wales’ arsenal, but he is their talismanic leader who can change matches in the blink of an eye.

Finland have performed admirably in the Nations League this time around.

They were promoted from League C last time out and have mounted a terrific challenge for promotion to League A this time around with a series of strong wins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Finland on TV and online.

When is Wales v Finland on TV?

Wales v Finland will take place on Wednesday 18th November 2020.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Finland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of Nations League clashes taking place on Wednesday evening including England v Iceland.

What TV channel is Wales v Finland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wales v Finland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wales v Finland team news

Wales: TBC

Finland: TBC

Our prediction: Wales v Finland

The two best teams in Group B4 will go head-to-head for supremacy in this one, but don’t expect fireworks.

Neither side boasts a ferocious attack, leading to some drab affairs so far in the group, with Wales winning the reverse fixture 1-0.

Wales should be the favourites, but Finland have nothing to lose, they can afford to be more expansive and take the game to their hosts.

Our prediction: Wales 1-1 Finland

