What channel is Wales v Republic of Ireland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales host Republic of Ireland in the first of their Nations League fixtures to take place during this international break.

The sides are heading in different directions in Group B4, with Wales sitting unbeaten in first place and Ireland languishing without a win in the Nations League this season.

Gareth Bale is back for Wales, and he will be desperate to impress for his national team after returning to match fitness for the first time in months.

Ireland face a nervy test to avoid relegation to League C and will rely on a young attacking line to dig them out of trouble.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Wales v Republic of Ireland on TV?

Wales v Republic of Ireland will take place on Sunday 15th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 5pm.

Once the game ends, there are plenty more Nations League clashes taking place on Wednesday evening including England v Iceland.

What TV channel is Wales v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wales v Republic of Ireland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wales v Republic of Ireland team news

Wales: TBC

Republic of Ireland: TBC

Our prediction: Wales v Republic of Ireland

Both sides have suffered underwhelming, dismal defeats to England in recent times, and have found goals hard to come by on the international scene.

There have only been three goals during Wales’ four games so far, none against them, while Ireland has scored one and conceded three in their opening four.

Bale has failed to recapture his previous sparkling form for the national team during recent breaks, but he’s back to a strong level of fitness and can be expected to provide match-winning moments once again to kill off teams in cagey affairs.

Our prediction: Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland

