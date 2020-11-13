What channel is Belgium v England on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England head to the continent on Sunday for a crunch tie with Belgium in the Nations League as Gareth Southgate looks to haul his men back into top-place contention.

Having dropped points already this campaign, England sit third in the table, with Belgium and Denmark ahead of them.

There are just two Nations League fixtures remaining this year and the Three Lions know a victory would put them in the driving seat to finish top.

They beat Belgium 2-1 at Wembley back in October but face a much trickier encounter here in Leuven.

Belgium come into this tie having played Switzerland in a friendly on Wednesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v England on TV and online.

When is Belgium v England on TV?

Belgium v England will take place on Sunday 15th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Belgium v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this weekend including Wales v Republic of Ireland, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Belgium v England on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Belgium v England online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Belgium v England team news

Belgium: Dodi Lukebakio and Jeremy Doku are fresh call-ups for Roberto Martinez’s side, while Blackburn’s Thomas Kaminski has withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will likely feature here. Yannick Carrasco is injured and isn’t part of the squad.

England: Southgate could make changes from the side that featured in the friendly with Republic of Ireland in the week.

Don’t be surprised to see the boss field Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho from the off. Jordan Henderson will likely anchor the midfield in place of the injured Kalvin Phillips.

Our prediction: Belgium v England

Belgium’s star-studded matched England for much of the game when these sides met at Wembley and should arguably have won the contest.

And following England’s poor outing in their last competitive fixture against Denmark, Southgate will be expecting a response from his men.

England will try to control the game – rather than hitting their hosts on the break. This could therefore start out as a slow encounter, with one moment of brilliance, or a mistake, potentially splitting the two teams.

Our prediction: Belgium 0-1 England

